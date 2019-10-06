TYLER –Are you registered to vote in the upcoming elections? The deadline to register is Monday. According to our news partner KETK, eligible Texans who are not already registered to vote may complete and print a voter registration by requesting an application from their county elections administrator. Local post offices, most high schools and libraries will also have applications. Once completed, eligible Texas voters should submit the application to the county voter registrar in their county of residence.

Voter registration applications must be completed and postmarked by October 7 in order to be accepted. There is no online voter registration in Texas. Forms can be downloaded, but must be filled out and mailed or hand-delivered to county registrar offices. You must register in your county. You can pick up applications anywhere in the state, but you must submit them to the registrar’s office in the county where you live.