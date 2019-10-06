Today is Sunday October 06, 2019
Simone Biles makes history at world championships after nailing 2 signature moves

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2019 at 7:52 pm
Artur Didyk/iStock(NEW YORK) --  Simone Biles is unstoppable!

In a flawless, show-stopping performance at the world championships in Stuttgart, Germany, over the weekend, the 22-year-old gymnast successfully landed two historic gymnastics moves: the double-double dismount on the balance beam and triple-double on floor.

The floor element includes an incredible double backflip with three twists and the dismount on the balance beam has a jaw-dropping backflip with two twists.

Her landing of the triple-double on the floor has been named after her as the Biles II in the Gymnastics’ Code of Points. She already has a floor element named the Biles, hence the Biles II.

Team USA shared footage of the incredible feats.

The moves won’t officially be named after her until the Federation of International Gymnastics gives its approval.

Biles will now have two moves named after her for floor exercise and one each on the vault and balance beam.

In order to have a move named after a gymnast, they must successfully perform the element at the

world championships or at the Olympics.

In August, Biles was the first female to land the two moves in competition, which helped earn her sixth all-around title at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri.

In an interview with the Olympic Channel after her performance, Biles said, "My goal into tonight was to not be great. It wasn’t to do great, it was to do well and I feel like I accomplished that."

The U.S. gymnastics star is working toward becoming the most-decorated gymnast in world championships history and is looking to extend her record as women’s all-round champion at the world championships to five meets.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

