Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures(NEW YORK) — The weekend box office had a record setting weekend. Joker, who dominated the box office, earned an estimated $93.5 million on its opening weekend. The film, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular Batman villain, was the top movie both domestically and overseas, kicking things off with a $234 million global launch.

The film delivered the largest October domestic opening weekend of all-time and is now the fourth largest opening ever for an R-rated feature.

Last week’s number one film, the CGI-animated Abominable, dropped to second place in its second week of release, grabbing an estimated $12 million.

Downton Abbey took third place with an estimated 8 million. It’s domestic total after three weeks is just shy of $74 million. Right behind it was Hustlers, raking in an estimated $6.3 million stateside.

Rounding out the top five was It: Chapter Two with an estimated $5.35 million. After five weeks in theaters, it’s become only the third R-rated film to top $200 million domestically.

In limited release, the Natalie Portman-led drama, Lucy in the Sky disappointed, collecting an estimated $55,000 from 37 theaters.

The Judy Garland biopic, Judy, which expanded nationwide this weekend, pocketed an estimated $4.4 million for a seventh place finish.

Here are the top 10 movies Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. Joker, $93.5 million

2. Abominable, $12 million

3. Downton Abbey, $8 million

4. Hustlers, $6.3 million

5. It: Chapter Two, $5.35 million

6. Ad Astra, $4.6 million

7. Judy, $4.4 million

8. Rambo: Last Blood, $3.55 million

9. War, $1.58 million

10. Good Boys, $900,000

