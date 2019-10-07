iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS Atlanta 3, St. Louis 1 LA Dodgers 10, Washington 4 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Buffalo 14, Tennessee 7 Houston 53, Atlanta 32 Baltimore 26, Pittsburgh 23 -- OVERTIME New England 33, Washington 7 Arizona 26, Cincinnati 23 Carolina 34, Jacksonville 27 New Orleans 31, Tampa Bay 24 Philadelphia 31, NY Jets 6 Oakland 24, Chicago 21 Minnesota 28, NY Giants 10 Denver 20, L.A. Chargers 13 Green Bay 34, Dallas 24 Indianapolis 19, Kansas City 13
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 3 Detroit 4, Dallas 3 New York Islanders 4, Winnipeg 1
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS Washington 94, Connecticut 81
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Atlanta 3, New England 1 Cincinnati 0, D.C. United 0 FC Dallas 6, Sporting Kansas City 0 Houston 4, LA Galaxy 2 Los Angeles FC 3, Colorado 1 Montreal 3, New York 0 Chicago 5, Orlando City 2 New York City FC 2, Philadelphia 1 Portland 3, San Jose 1 Seattle 1, Minnesota 0 Toronto FC 1, Columbus 0 Real Salt Lake 1, Vancouver 0
