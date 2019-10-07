(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Atlanta 3, St. Louis 1
LA Dodgers 10, Washington 4
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Buffalo 14, Tennessee 7
Houston 53, Atlanta 32
Baltimore 26, Pittsburgh 23 — OVERTIME
New England 33, Washington 7
Arizona 26, Cincinnati 23
Carolina 34, Jacksonville 27
New Orleans 31, Tampa Bay 24
Philadelphia 31, NY Jets 6
Oakland 24, Chicago 21
Minnesota 28, NY Giants 10
Denver 20, L.A. Chargers 13
Green Bay 34, Dallas 24
Indianapolis 19, Kansas City 13
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 3
Detroit 4, Dallas 3
New York Islanders 4, Winnipeg 1
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Washington 94, Connecticut 81
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Atlanta 3, New England 1
Cincinnati 0, D.C. United 0
FC Dallas 6, Sporting Kansas City 0
Houston 4, LA Galaxy 2
Los Angeles FC 3, Colorado 1
Montreal 3, New York 0
Chicago 5, Orlando City 2
New York City FC 2, Philadelphia 1
Portland 3, San Jose 1
Seattle 1, Minnesota 0
Toronto FC 1, Columbus 0
Real Salt Lake 1, Vancouver 0
