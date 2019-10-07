iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Atlanta 3, St. Louis 1

LA Dodgers 10, Washington 4



NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Buffalo 14, Tennessee 7

Houston 53, Atlanta 32

Baltimore 26, Pittsburgh 23 — OVERTIME

New England 33, Washington 7

Arizona 26, Cincinnati 23

Carolina 34, Jacksonville 27

New Orleans 31, Tampa Bay 24

Philadelphia 31, NY Jets 6

Oakland 24, Chicago 21

Minnesota 28, NY Giants 10

Denver 20, L.A. Chargers 13

Green Bay 34, Dallas 24

Indianapolis 19, Kansas City 13

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 4, Dallas 3

New York Islanders 4, Winnipeg 1

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Washington 94, Connecticut 81

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Atlanta 3, New England 1

Cincinnati 0, D.C. United 0

FC Dallas 6, Sporting Kansas City 0

Houston 4, LA Galaxy 2

Los Angeles FC 3, Colorado 1

Montreal 3, New York 0

Chicago 5, Orlando City 2

New York City FC 2, Philadelphia 1

Portland 3, San Jose 1

Seattle 1, Minnesota 0

Toronto FC 1, Columbus 0

Real Salt Lake 1, Vancouver 0

