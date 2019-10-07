Today is Monday October 07, 2019
Nobel Prize for Medicine awarded to trio who discovered how cells sense oxygen

Posted/updated on: October 7, 2019 at 5:55 am
Totojang/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Three scientists have been announced as the winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for discovering how cells “sense and adapt to oxygen availability,” the Nobel Committee announced Monday.

William G. Kaelin, Jr, Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza will share equally the 9 million kronor ($918,000) cash award.

The Karolinska Institute said that the discoveries made by the three men "have fundamental importance for physiology and have paved the way for promising new strategies to fight anemia, cancer and many other diseases."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

