GREGG COUNTY — Gregg County Jurors have found Montorio Harris not guilty in the 2017 shooting death of 34-year-old Donald Ray Kenney on Friday. According to our news partner KETK, the 27-year-old had been in the Gregg County Jail on a $200,000 bond since February 5, 2017, after police found Kenney’s body along railroad tracks near Southwest Loop 281 in Gregg County. The trial began Monday, September 30 with jurors reaching their decision Friday, October 4.