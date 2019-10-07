adamkaz/iStock(NEW YORK) — The moment a 6-year-old girl with cerebral palsy took steps without the aid of her walker went viral after her mother caught the scene on camera.

“Most of you know my daughter has cerebral palsy and needs her Walker to get around,” Lovely Janae wrote on Facebook. “She decided to get up and try walking without her walker and braces. My hero is not someone older than me it’s my 6 year old princess.”

The video quickly gained attention, and had over 925,000 views and 22,000 shares as of Monday morning.

“She’s a little hero,” one viewer commented, while another said, “Her surprised face when she realized she was walking is priceless!”

“I’m so proud of my baby,” Janae later wrote. “She proved that anything is possible.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.