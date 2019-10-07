Allen Kee / ESPN Images(ASHBURN, Va.) — The Washington Redskins have fired their head coach Jay Gruden, the team announced on Monday.

The move comes after the team lost 33-7 to the New England Patriots on Sunday, falling to 0-5 for the season.

The Redskins said Gruden, who was in his sixth season with the team, was told he was relieved of his duties early Monday morning by owner Daniel Snyder and President Bruce Allen.

“Through the first five games of the 2019 season, the team has clearly not performed up to expectations, and we all share in that responsibility,” the team said in a statement. “Moving forward we are committed to doing all that we can collectively as an organization to turn things around and give our Redskins fans and alumni a team they can be proud of in 2019 and beyond.”

A source tells ESPN Bill Callahan, the assistant head coach and offensive line coach for Washington, will step in as the team’s interim head coach.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.