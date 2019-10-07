kali9/iStock(CLEVELAND) — A 6-year-old girl was asleep in her Cleveland home when bullets struck the house, hitting her in the head and killing her, police said.

The house was “shot up” at about 1 a.m. Saturday, Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said.

The little girl was rushed to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead, she said.

The victim was Lyric Lawson, who was one of three sisters, according to ABC Cleveland affiliate WEWS.

“She’s the middle child, they hang out every day. They love their grandparents, they love their parents,” Lyric’s uncle, Davell Lawson, told WEWS. “They’re just regular kids. And all I want to know is who would do something like this?”

No arrests have been made, Ciaccia said.

A dark car was spotted leaving the scene but no further description was available, Ciaccia said.

The murder investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

A vigil and march to honor the little girl is set to take place Monday evening. Family and friends will walk from an elementary school to the home where Lyric was killed, WEWS reported.

