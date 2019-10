HENDERSON — Dogs now have a new place to stretch their paws. According to our news partner KETK, the newly christened ‘Fair Paws Dog Park’ is located at Fair Park in Henderson. The area was built as a partnership between the City of Henderson and the PAWS-itive Foundation, Inc. The park became a reality as the result of community donations, local businesses, and volunteers, the park has been in progress since the official groundbreaking on August 2of last year.