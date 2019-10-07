TYLER — People unemployed or underemployed in Tyler and Smith County can often feel like they will never get beyond those barriers. The East Texas Human Needs Network aims to remove those obstacles by giving hundreds of individuals a leg up. “Take the Step: A Job Skills Event” is being offered free and will take place from 10 am. to 2 p.m., on October 22 at St. Louis Baptist Church in Tyler. A brief and private intake assessment and referral process will identify each individual’s barriers and assist on-site agencies in offering assistance. http://www.takethestep.today/. To make “Take the Step” accessible, ETHNN partner Champions for Children will provide free on-site childcare for children ages 2 to 12.