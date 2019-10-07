Niko Tavernise/© 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved(LOS ANGELES) — When the final tallies were totaled, Joker made an even bigger killing than first thought, with a record $96 million open domestically — surpassing the initial estimates of $93.5 million.

The film, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular Batman villain, was the top movie both domestically and overseas, kicking things off with a $234 million global launch.

The film from director Todd Phillips is now the fourth-largest opening ever for an R-rated feature. Incidentally, Number 9 on that list is Phillips’ The Hangover: Part II.

