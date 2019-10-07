ABC/Steve Iervolino(ATLANTA) — On the star-studded red carpet for the launch of Tyler Perry’s flagship Atlanta studios over the weekend, ABC Audio caught up with Samuel L. Jackson, and wanted to get the scoop from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Nick Fury about his colleague, Spider-Man.

As previously reported, Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, helped bridge the gap between Disney-owned Marvel Studios and Sony, who have now agreed to collaborate on at least one more Spidey film.

Asked if he thought that development was great, Jackson deadpanned, “For who?”

He added he wasn’t up on the details of the deal, since his involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than 10 years has been as a “hired gun.”

“I’m not part of the package,” he said with a smile. “I just kind of show up when they call.”

But, Sam added, “Whatever was gonna happen, Tom’s gonna be great, because Tom is a wonderful Spider-Man.”

Jackson added, “Marvel has an understanding of how to make hit movies. They make big movies, they make wonderful movies…that people want to see.”

Noting that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is also piloting a project for another Disney-owned franchise, Jackson added, “They’re also…dipping their fingers into the Star Wars world, so maybe they’ll let me in there, too!”

As you may recall, in the Star Wars prequels, Jackson played Mace Windu, who we last saw being Force-lightning blasted out of a window in 2005’s Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. To be fair, though, we never saw his body.

“Mace Windu needs to live!” a smiling Sam told ABC Audio.



Marvel Studios and Star Wars are owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.