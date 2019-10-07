TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler has announced the release of its first edition of “A Patriot’s Guide to Success: Words of Wisdom from East Texas Leaders.’’ Contributing guidance and inspirational stories from a broad-range group of about 60 East Texas leaders, the book was produced as a companion piece for UT Tyler’s annual Career Success Conference, which brings together business and industry leaders from across the nation, including UT Tyler alumni, to share their success stories. It is the first book published by the UT Tyler Press.For more information, contact the UT Tyler Office of Career Services or send an email to uttylercareersuccess@uttyler.edu.