TYLER — Tyler Firefighters are inviting the community to paint the town pink on Tuesday. The 11th annual Turn Tyler Pink Cancer Awareness event will be held at the T.B. Bulter Plaza in downtown Tyler from 5-7 p.m. The event is completely free and provides numerous educational booths for women about cancer awareness and early detection. The Tyler Professional Firefighter’s Association created the Tyler Firefighter Cancer Awareness & Relief Effort (C.A.R.E.) to fundraise for local firefighter families

battling cancer and to support other local women’s cancer organizations in East Texas. To date, the fund has donated over $71,000 to local women’s cancer organizations, approximately $2,000 to national firefighter cancer organizations, and over $22,000 to current and retired Tyler Firefighters and their dependents battling cancer.

Additional locations for the Tyler Firefighter C.A.R.E. shirts include…

Carter Bloodcare: on Baxter Ave.

Cavender’s: on W SW Loop 323

Gallery Main Street: on W. Erwin;

Holiday Inn: on S. Broadway;