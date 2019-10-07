CROCKETT — A East Texas man was taken into custody after he confessed to robbing a bank the day before his wedding. According to our news partner KETK, Heath Bumpous, of Crockett, robbed a Citizens Bank so he could pay for the wedding ring and the venue for the nuptials. The 36 year old pillaged the Citizens State Bank by implying that he had a weapon, and demanded money. He then fled with the cash and drove down back roads. Bumpous’ fiancee called him and convinced him to turn himself in to police after she saw his image in security footage circulating on social media. Most of the stolen money was recovered.