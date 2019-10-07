ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Wendy Williams will be “doing” just fine after she receives the 2,677th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced Williams will receive her star in the television category on October 17 on Hollywood Boulevard.

Wlliams, who serves as host to her wildly popular and nationally syndicated daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, first came on the scene as a radio talk show host some 23 years ago. When her The Wendy Williams Experience was nationally syndicated it reached more than 12 million listeners. Williams was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in November of 2009 and has written multiple books on her radio career.

Williams has also appeared on various TV shows, including NBC’s 30 Rock and ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. She also appeared in Will Packer’s Think Like a Man and Think Like A Man Too, and was cast as Mama Morton in the Tony-winning revival of the musical Chicago.

Currently, Williams is developing and will executive produce a biopic and a documentary for Lifetime Television, tentatively called How You Doing?, that will focus on her life and her career.

