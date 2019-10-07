Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(NEW YORK) — The Walking Dead‘s Jeffrey Dean Morgan and actress Hilarie Burton did something on Saturday that most people thought they’d done a long time ago: they got married.

The pair took to Instagram to post beautiful pics of their big day; the ceremony was officiated by Morgan’s TWD co-star Norman Reedus, and JDM’s former Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles, who introduced the longtime couple way back when.

“This past weekend was the best of my entire life,” 37-year-old Burton began a lengthy post on her Instagram which now identifies her as Hilarie Burton Morgan. “…Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real.”

“We’ve lived as husband and wife for a decade,” she continued. “We’ve built a family, and a farm and found our community. For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I’ve been married and divorced before. All untrue. But WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything.”

Burton added, “Here’s the God’s honest fact: From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan, he was my husband. Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad. Standing up there with our children at our sides — celebrating all that has been — was bliss.”

Morgan, 53, was much more succinct. “I’d say words… but there aren’t any. Mrs Morgan…. I love you. Thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world. Xojd.”

The couple have two children together, 9-year-old son Gus and 19-month daughter, George.

