:Robert Michaud/iStock(NEW YORK) — Southwest Arilines’ pilots union has filed a lawsuit against Boeing for $100 million over lost wages from the grounding of 737 MAX jets in the wake of two crashes and a myriad of safety issues.

The lawsuit was filed in Dallas County, Texas, and alleges that Boeing represented the planes as “airworthy and essentially the same as the timetested 737 aircraft that its pilots have flown for years.” The union called that assertion “false.”

“As pilots, there is nothing more important to us than the safety of our passengers,” Capt. Jonathan L. Weaks, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, said in a statement. “We have to be able to trust Boeing to truthfully disclose the information we need to safely operate our aircraft. In the case of the 737 MAX, that absolutely did not happen.”

More than 30,000 flights have been grounded by Southwest, which has resulted in an 8% decrease in service in 2019, and thus the $100 million in lost compensation, according to the SWAPA.

The lawsuit is seeking that Boeing pay for the lost compensation and all other “losses associated with the 737 MAX grounding,” and other relief they may be entitled, according to court documents.

Governments and airlines around the world have grounded the Boeing 737 MAX aircrafts since March after two crashes within six months of each other — in October 2018 and March 2019 — that killed a total of 346 people.

