Disney Store at Target launches online and at select locations nationwide

Posted/updated on: October 8, 2019 at 5:18 am

If you're sensing a little extra pixie dust at a Target near you, you're supercalifragilisticexpialidocious-ly correct.



Twenty-five Target stores across the country just got a little more magical with the launch of the all-new Disney store at Target "shop-in-shop."



The retail experience is also available for all online.



It's got gadgets and gizmos aplenty -- 450, in fact -- including classic Disney plush, apparel, home and holiday-specific products that will fill the shelves, plus more Disney Princess, Star Wars and Disney Junior characters products.



The selection of products also includes over 100 items previously available only at Disney retail locations that are being made available with Disney stores at Target, including newly unveiled merchandise from Frozen 2, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order.



You'll find the 750-square-foot Disney store at Target footprint adjacent to the kids clothing and toys areas, and it will be expanding to even more Target locations in the year to come.



Complete with a fully immersive Disney experience, the Disney store at Target concept is for the entire family to enjoy: interactive displays, photo opportunities and a seating area where families can relax and watch Disney movie clips and play games.



Mickey’s magic hat, life-size lightsabers and prince and princess crowns are also on hand to try on throughout the space.



It's a "revolutionary collaboration," according to Ken Potrock, president of Disney Consumer Products Commercialization.

"Our fans are always looking for fun and unique ways to connect authentically with Disney’s iconic characters and stories," he added.



The retail partnership was first announced at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, in August, and is part of a larger ongoing collaboration between Target and Disney.



Here's a list of where you'll find Disney store at Target right now:

Allen North #2516: Allen, Texas

Austin NW #1797: Austin, Texas

Bozeman #1237: Bozeman, Montana

Brighton #922: Brighton, Michigan

Chicago Brickyard #1924: Chicago

Clearwater #1820: Clearwater, Florida

Denver Stapleton #2052: Denver

Edmond #1398: Edmond, Oklahoma

Euless #1368: Euless, Texas

Houston North Central #1458: Spring, Texas

Jacksonville Mandarin #1300: Jacksonville, Florida

Keizer #2110: Keizer, Oregon

Lake Stevens #1331: Lake Stevens, Washington

Leesburg #1874: Leesburg, Virginia

Loveland #1178: Loveland, Colorado

Maple Grove North #2193: Maple Grove, Minnesota

Mobile West #1376: Mobile, Alabama

Murrieta #1283: Murrieta, California

New Lenox #2028: New Lenox, Illinois

Pasadena #1396: Pasadena, Texas

Philadelphia West #2124: Philadelphia

San Jose College Park #2088: San Jose, California

South Jordan #2123: South Jordan, Utah

Stroudsburg #1260: Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania

Waterford Park #2068: Clarksville, Indiana

