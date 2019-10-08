BREAKING NEWS: The 2019 #NobelPrize in Physics has been awarded with one half to James Peebles “for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology” and the other half jointly to Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz “for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.” pic.twitter.com/BwwMTwtRFv

mik38/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Three scientists have won the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics for their work on understanding “Earth’s place in the cosmos” and the evolution of the universe. One half of the award was given to James Peebles "for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology." The other half was awarded jointly to Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz "for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star." The three men will share a 9-million kronor ($918,000) award, a gold medal and a diploma which the laureates will receive at a ceremony in Stockholm on Dec. 10.

Nobel Prize for Physics awarded to three scientists for work on evolution of the universe

Posted/updated on: October 8, 2019 at 5:32 am

