Pennsylvania SPCA(PHILADELPHIA) -- An elderly Yorkshire Terrier who suffered a traumatic head injury and then thrown out in the trash has died of her injuries. Pringles the Yorkie was discovered in a trashcan on the morning of Oct. 3 in North Philadelphia when a passer-by heard noises coming from a trashcan and found the severely injured dog clinging on to life. The dog was found underneath a layer of trash and the person who discovered the animal immediately called the Philadelphia Animal Care and Control Team. Pringles was then transported to the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pennsylvania SPCA) for immediate treatment and was listed in critical condition, according to the organization. The Pennsylvania SPCA released a statement at the time of Pringles’ discovery. “Our Shelter Hospital team is doing everything in their power to save the life of Pringles, who is in a very delicate state,” said Nicole Wilson, director of Humane Law Enforcement & Operations at the Pennsylvania SPCA. “This dog had sustained serious injuries and instead of seeking help someone threw her away like she was a piece of trash. Thanks to a Good Samaritan who alerted authorities, we hope to give Pringles a second chance at the life she deserves.” A Pennsylvania SPCA Facebook fundraiser garnered more than $3,000 for Pringles in just four days before the PSPCS released a statement on Monday saying that Pringles and succumbed to her injuries. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the news that our sweet Pringles passed away yesterday. While we are all shattered by this, we hope that we can all find comfort in the fact that she did not die in a trash can scared and alone, but instead was surrounded by love, the best medical treatment available, and the support of so many in the city of Philadelphia and far beyond,” the statement read. “While Pringles is no longer with us, our fight to find justice for her continues. Pringles was discarded like a piece of trash but fought to be found despite her injuries. In the short time that we knew her, she captured the hearts of many and her fighting spirit encouraged us all that perhaps a miracle was possible and she would recover. That was not to be, and while today we mourn, we will keep fighting - for Pringles,” the statement concluded. The Pennsylvania SPCA said that their Humane Law Enforcement team has identified Pringles’ owners and are investigating how Pringles ended up so severely injured and in a trashcan. The investigation into this case is ongoing, and charges are pending. Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Elderly dog thrown in trash to die after allegedly being beaten by owners

Posted/updated on: October 8, 2019 at 5:45 am

