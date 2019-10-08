Disney/Pixar(NEW YORK) — One of the biggest hits of 2019, Toy Story 4, is now out on Blu-ray, DVD, and HD DVD.

The latest chapter in the the 24-year Toy Story franchise finds Sheriff Woody and Buzz Lightyear — voiced once again by Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, respectively — and the rest of their playroom pals on a desperate rescue mission to find their new friend Forky, voiced by Veep Emmy winner Tony Hale. He’s a new toy made out of a spork, a pipe cleaner, Popsicle sticks and a pair of googly eyes brought to life by Bonnie, the little girl introduced in Toy Story 3.

Hale tells ABC Audio that Forky is having an existential crisis in the film. “One…Bonnie called him a Forky, and he’s like: ‘Nope, I’m a spork, so let’s just…acknowledge that. And then Woody’s like, ‘You’re a toy,’ and he’s like, ‘Nope. Not a toy. I’m made to help people eat chili and then the trash. That’s my route.'”

The the Blu release is packed with an hour of supplemental material, including an alternate ending, and a look back at the legacy of the Toy Story franchise.

For Hale, working with Pixar was a career highlight. “I have such respect for these artists and these animators because as voice actors — very grateful to do it, loved doing it — but we’re a really small piece of the pie. Most of the pie, if not the majority of the pie, is all the artists, all the artistry that went into it. I mean it is — it feels like magic on the screen…”



The movie, which also stars the voices of Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key and Keanu Reeves, was released by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

