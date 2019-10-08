Today is Tuesday October 08, 2019
State Department bars key witness from testifying in impeachment probe

Posted/updated on: October 8, 2019 at 8:04 am
Kiyoshi Tanno/iStock(WASHINGTON) — A key witness in the Democratic impeachment probe, Ambassador Gordon Sondland, was barred from testifying at the last-minute Tuesday by the State Department, sources confirmed to ABC News.

Sondland exchanged text messages with other top U.S. diplomats about whether President Donald Trump was insisting that Ukraine promised to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in order to obtain a meeting at the White House and military aid.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

