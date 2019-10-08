Kiyoshi Tanno/iStock(WASHINGTON) — A key witness in the Democratic impeachment probe, Ambassador Gordon Sondland, was barred from testifying at the last-minute Tuesday by the State Department, sources confirmed to ABC News.

Sondland exchanged text messages with other top U.S. diplomats about whether President Donald Trump was insisting that Ukraine promised to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in order to obtain a meeting at the White House and military aid.

