Adidas has teamed up with Universal Standard to launch its first size-inclusive collection.

The partnership brings together both labels for a sportswear line available in sizes 2XS-4XL.

“Matching Universal Standard’s expertise in inclusive fit and Adidas’ industry-leading sportswear design, Adidas [and] Universal Standard will allow women to exude fearless confidence and feel free to be, just as they are,” Universal wrote in a statement.

“The collection lives into Universal Standard’s ethos of ‘all of us, as we are,’ and marks the next step in Universal Standard’s continued commitment to fashion freedom across the industry.”

The collection features hoodies, tank tops, crop mesh tees and long and short tights in black, maroon, white and earth tones.

The clothing was designed to capture how women move in their bodies throughout their lives.

“We said that we’d start a revolution with partners who were ready to shape the future with US. Welcome to the revolution,” Universal Standard wrote in an Instagram video caption.

“This collection isn’t about asking women to change, it’s about meeting them where they are, just as they are,” the caption continued. “It’s about movement — the beauty of movement through dance, the strength of community through double dutch, the belief in potential through basketball, and the power of a woman’s body in phases of transition. It’s for the athlete, the team, the mom, the anyone and everyone. It’s for all of US. As we are.”

