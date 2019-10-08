Man smashes car windows with tire iron in liquor store attack after parking lot crash

Posted/updated on: October 8, 2019 at 1:27 pm

KTKR(HOUSTON) -- Surveillance footage has captured the moment a man unleashed a brutal tire iron attack on another motorist after a car accident in a liquor store parking lot in Houston, Texas.

Video shows two men, who were inside the liquor store together before the incident unfolded, getting into their vehicles, and reversing out of their parking spaces at the same time.

The victim, who did not wish to be identified, told Houston ABC station KTRK-TV that he didn't see the other driver and accidentally collided with the other car's bumper. In the video, the victim is then seen driving back into the parking lot as the suspect does the same.

Seconds later, the suspect is seen getting out of his car and smashing two of the victim's windows, before appearing to lean into the driver's side window and attempting to hit the driver.

"All it took was the lightest of brushes with the car. Literally that's all it took," the victim said. "I know that if he did that to me, he is going to do that again someday to someone else."

"You cannot attack people like that. That's not right," store manager Kamh Vinh said.

The incident, which took place on Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the parking lot of King Cole Liquor in Houston's Montrose neighborhood, has been reported to police. The victim was not seriously injured.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back