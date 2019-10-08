LINDALE — The Lindale Chamber of Commerce is putting the finishing touches on the upcoming Countryfest event. The fun takes place this Saturday at the Picker’s Pavilion from 9am to 4pm. Event organizers invite you to stroll through the arts and craft booths, tame the mechanical bull, take in the Car Displays, enjoy live entertainment, taste the variety offered from food trucks, and bid on auction items. Children can spend the day at a variety of activities including a climbing wall, an array of carnival games and the Kids ID Booth with Lindale Police. For more information click the link. https://lindalechamber.org/events/details/countryfest-2019-66