According to Variety, Olyelowo has been tapped to play the president in the pilot for the upcoming Showtime series, The President Is Missing, which is based on the novel by former President Bill Clinton and thriller author James Patterson.

Like the book, the series will follow Oyelowo as a, “powerless and politically aimless Vice President” who unexpectedly becomes President midway through his boss’ first term. Although he’s reluctant to take on the job, Oyelowo must make the difficult choice as he is attacked from all side of political aisle: “keep his head down, toe the party line and survive, or act on his stubborn, late-developing conscience and take a stand.”

This is the latest project for Oyelowo, who recently starred opposite Storm Reid in the thriller Don’t Let Go.

The President Is Missing is expected to start production sometime in 2020.

