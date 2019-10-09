DALLAS— Volunteers from Kilgore, will be at the State Fair of Texas for “Destination Day.” Kilgore’s day to shine is October 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Promotion items of Kilgore will be on full display to encourage people to visit. This weekend is historically the second busiest weekend at the State Fair of Texas right after the opening weekend. Each year, Kilgore has a strong presence at the State Fair of Texas as the Kilgore College Rangerettes perform at the opening ceremonies and attend various weekends for many activities during the duration of the fair. The State Fair of Texas runs for 24 days and had more than 2 million visitors in 2018.