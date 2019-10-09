ABC(NEW YORK) — Previously only available online, Kim Kardashian West is bringing her KKW Beauty line to Ulta stores.

“I’m so excited to launch @kkwbeauty in @ultabeauty on October 20!! I can’t wait to make KKW Beauty more accessible and available for you guys to swatch and find your perfect shades in person,” West wrote in an Instagram post.

Lots of fans of West’s cosmetics collection are happy about the news, and looking forward to having the opportunity to try KKW products in real life before buying.

“This is the first time I’m partnering with a retailer for my cosmetic line and I’m happy to be working with Ulta Beauty again after launching KKW Fragrance last year,” West said in a statement from the brand. “Feedback from fans of the brand is so important to me and I can’t wait to make KKW Beauty more accessible and available for swatching and try-on before purchasing.”

Senior vice president of merchandising at Ulta Beauty, Tara Simon, also said “the impact Kim has had on our culture is undeniable.”

“She is the original influencer, and now a successful business woman in areas where she has true passion. We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with Kim to include KKW Beauty at Ulta Beauty and are proud to be her exclusive retail partner,” she said.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.