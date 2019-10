CHEROKEE COUNTY — Another contestant has announced their intentions to enter the Cherokee County Sheriff’s race. According to our news partner KETK, Roy Cavazoz Jr. issued his plans on a Facebook post. Cavazoz was born and raised in Cherokee County and is a graduate of Jacksonville High SChool. He began his career in law enforcement as a jailer for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in 1988. Roy and his wife Janet, have been married for 27 years and have two daughters.