Today is Wednesday October 09, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

NFL player stuns with 1-handed catch at MLB playoff game

Posted/updated on: October 9, 2019 at 12:19 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(TAMPA, Fla.) — Great catch, wrong sport.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard flaunted his skills off the gridiron at Tropicana Field during the Tampa Bay Rays’ playoff game Tuesday night.

The NFL player stretched out his bare hand and snagged a line drive foul ball to right field during the eighth inning of Game 4 of the ALDS between the Rays and Houston Astros.

The Bucs tweeted a congratulatory message to the Rays who went on to win the game 4-1.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

NFL player stuns with 1-handed catch at MLB playoff game

Posted/updated on: October 9, 2019 at 12:19 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(TAMPA, Fla.) — Great catch, wrong sport.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard flaunted his skills off the gridiron at Tropicana Field during the Tampa Bay Rays’ playoff game Tuesday night.

The NFL player stretched out his bare hand and snagged a line drive foul ball to right field during the eighth inning of Game 4 of the ALDS between the Rays and Houston Astros.

The Bucs tweeted a congratulatory message to the Rays who went on to win the game 4-1.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement