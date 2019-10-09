Anti-Semitic materials found at Holocaust memorial on eve of holiest day in Judaism

Natalia Marshall/iStock(WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.) -- Anti-Semitic materials were found at a Holocaust memorial in White Plains, N.Y., on Tuesday on the eve of Yom Kippur, Judaism's holiest day of the year, local officials said.



New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called them hate symbols and said he's "disgusted" by the "revolting and cowardly act."



"More than 74 years ago the entire world reeled in shock, horror and sorrow over the senseless murder of more than six million Jews," Cuomo said in a statement. "On this day of atonement, I join with New York's Jewish community in remembrance of the lives lost and I pray for love, peace and understanding."



The governor said he's directed the state police hate crimes task force to help local authorities investigate.



Westchester County Executive George Latimer said country police are reviewing video of the Garden of Remembrance area as they look for the culprit.



Latimer did not elaborate on what he called "anti-Semitic materials," but authorities told ABC New York station WABC that they were "hateful stickers and posters."



Police are increasing patrols in the area, WABC reported.



"We are enraged by this act and heartbroken that individuals would target members of our community," Latimer said in a statement. "We as a County, people of all faiths, stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters today and always."



Anti-Semitic acts of vandalism and violence have been on the rise in the U.S. the last several years, including a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue last year that killed 11 and a shooting at a California synagogue this year that killed one.



Of the 1,749 victims of anti-religious hate crimes in 2017, 58.1 percent were victims of crimes motivated by the perpetrators' anti-Jewish bias, according to FBI statistics.



