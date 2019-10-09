(TAMPA, Fla.) -- Great catch, wrong sport.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard flaunted his skills off the gridiron at Tropicana Field during the Tampa Bay Rays' playoff game Tuesday night.
OJ Howard out here barehanding foul balls at the Rays-Astros game 🖐— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2019
(via @MLBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/34Kz9I2YIx
The NFL player stretched out his bare hand and snagged a line drive foul ball to right field during the eighth inning of Game 4 of the ALDS between the Rays and Houston Astros.
The Bucs tweeted a congratulatory message to the Rays who went on to win the game 4-1.
Congrats on the big win last night, @RaysBaseball!— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 9, 2019
Don’t know if y’all noticed, but we sent a good luck charm. pic.twitter.com/UIoKxuNIF1
Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.