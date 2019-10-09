TYLER — The Corkscrew Wine Run is coming back to East Texas for its 3rd year in 2019! The run will start and end at Kiepersol’s Winery and Distillery. iTRI365® eager for this years run that begins Saturday, at 7:30 am. This years race has newly drawn routes based on input from previous years. With the run being at a winery, people should not be suprised that swag bags include wine. The race will also have support from the City of Bullard and local fire department. Organizers say they could not have the run without their help.