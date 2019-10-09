DOJ indicts intel employee for allegedly leaking to journalists

YinYang/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- The Department of Justice on Wednesday announced an indictment of Henry Kyle Frese, a Defense Intelligence Agency employee prosecutors say allegedly leaked top secret information to two journalists.



According to a court filing in the U.S. Eastern District of Virginia, between 2018 and 2019 Frese allegedly provided classified intelligence reports regarding "a foreign country's weapons systems" to a journalist he lived with and who prosecutors say he was involved romantically.



In a separate instance in September, prosecutors say that Frese was "captured on court-authorized surveillance" in a cell phone call disclosing 'secret' classified information to a separate journalist.



A grand jury approved an indictment Tuesday charging Frese with two counts of transmitting national defense information to unauthorized persons, and could face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on each count, according to press release.



Prosecutors note Frese is presumed innocent unless proven guilty, he is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.



