TYLER — During a recent board meeting, Smith County Emergency Services District 2 Board of Commissioners recognized the not long passed retirement of Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson. According to the ESD 2 facebook post, the district honored her for 26 plus years of service to the citizens of Smith County and affirmed her for the lives she touched while serving at the Fire Marshal’s office. The board thanked her for unselfish service to her community, and determined dedication to Smith County and Emergency Services District 2.