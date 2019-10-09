MARSHALL — A Marshall teenager has been arrested for allegedly making threats of violence toward Marshall ISD last week. According to our news partner KETK, Quincy Earl McCollister, 17, was charged Wednesday with two counts of making a false alarm or report. Superintendent Jerry Gibson acknowledged that McCollister was a student at the district at the time of the threats. Last Thursday, Oct. 3rd, the school district received multiple phone calls threatening multiple buildings. Two lockdowns were issued over the course of two hours. If convicted, McCollister will face up to two years in prison for each count.