AUSTIN — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Announced Local sales tax allocations on Wednesday. $773.1 million state wide will be sent out in local sales tax allocations. Tyler will get $3.6 million dollars up 3.5%, Longview will see $2.6 million, up 4%. over last October. Tyler and Longview have each received right at $38 Million dollars in 2019, up over 5% for Tyler and up 4.9% for Longview over 2018. More info is available at KTBB.com https://comptroller.texas.gov/transparency/local/allocations/sales-tax/cities.php