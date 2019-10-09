Today is Wednesday October 09, 2019
State Comptroller Releases Sales Tax Figures coming to Tyler and Longview

Posted/updated on: October 9, 2019 at 4:03 pm
AUSTIN — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Announced Local sales tax allocations on Wednesday. $773.1 million state wide will be sent out in local sales tax allocations. Tyler will get $3.6 million dollars up 3.5%, Longview will see $2.6 million, up 4%. over last October. Tyler and Longview have each received right at $38 Million dollars in 2019, up over 5% for Tyler and up 4.9% for Longview over 2018. More info is available at KTBB.com https://comptroller.texas.gov/transparency/local/allocations/sales-tax/cities.php

