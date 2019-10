SMITH COUNTY — Smith County Precinct #2 Constable Josh Black has announced he is running for re-election. Black has served as Precinct #2 constable since December 2018. He was appointed by the Smith County Commissioner’s Court to fill the unexpired term of Constable Andy Dunklin after Dunklin was elected Precinct #2 Justice of the Peace. Black worked in the constable’s office prior to his appointment. Black lives in Flint with Melissa, his wife of 10 years, and their 9-year-old daughter Blair.