DALLAS (AP) – Evidence from a former Dallas police officer’s trial for killing her neighbor has fueled new questions about whether accused officers are treated differently than other suspects. Amber Guyger has begun her 10-year prison sentence for the murder of Botham Jean. But testimony in her recent case has prompted calls for a far-reaching federal probe and led the Dallas department to launch new internal affairs investigations into the aftermath of the September 2018 killing. Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata says he was guarding Guyger constitutional rights when he had another officer shut off the camera in a police car where she sat after the shooting. Guyger and her partner also deleted sexual texts, which prosecutors recovered and said she was distracted by them during the shooting.

Evidence from Ex-Dallas Cop’s Murder Trial Fuels Mistrust

Posted/updated on: October 10, 2019 at 4:26 am
