Today is Thursday October 10, 2019
Laredo Lifts Boil-Water Notice after 1 Week

Posted/updated on: October 10, 2019 at 4:27 am
LAREDO (AP) – Officials in the Texas border city of Laredo have lifted a boil-water notice 1{ weeks after low chlorine levels in the municipal drinking water supply prompted its issuance. In a statement issued Wednesday, Laredo officials said the city’s tap water was safe and could be used for any purpose. An investigation by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is underway to determine what caused the variable chlorine levels that had fallen to insufficient levels in some parts of the city of about 260,000 residents. The boil-water notice issued Sept. 28 had applied to all consumption, including for cooking, personal washing and brushing teeth.

