KILGORE — Kilgore Police have arrested one person after an incident left two women dead. According to our news partner KETK, around 3 p.m. Wednesday, officers and detectives responded to Stone Creek Apartments on Pine Burr Lane following a 911 call. Authorities found two women dead inside one of the apartments. An unidentified man was arrested a short time later near the area. Several apartments are being considered crime scenes. The names of the victims have not been released. Kilgore PD say they believe they have the man responsible for the murders in custody and do not believe there is any threat to the community.