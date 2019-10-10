Cythina Hicks/USA Network(LOS ANGELES) — Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the USA Network reality series Chrisley Knows Best, have reached a settlement with the Georgia Department of Revenue, according to documents obtained by Atlanta news station WXIA.

The settlement, signed late last month, sees the couple paying a little over $147,000 to the state, while receiving a refund of more than $66,000 for the tax years from 2013 to 2016.

The Chrisleys only owed money in 2009, and were due refunds from 2013 to 2016, according to the news outlet. Todd and Julie had been accused of evading nearly $2 million in taxes from 2008 to 2016.

The reality stars, indicted in August, still face federal charges for tax evasion, wire fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy.

Chrisley Knows Best, which premiered in March 2014 on USA, follows the lavish lifestyle of Todd, a wealthy real estate developer, and his family. It also spun off a series, Growing Up Chrisley, starring two of his children.

