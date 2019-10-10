Gabriele Stabile/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Netflix released the trailer on Wednesday for for a new series, called Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, created and hosted by American restaurateur, author and TV personality David Chang.

The series features Chang traveling to cities around the world with different celebrity friends, including Seth Rogen, Chrissy Teigen, Kate McKinnon and Lena Waithe, to explore food and culture.

James Beard Award winner Chang previously teamed up with Academy Award-winning director Morgan Neville for the acclaimed, beautifully shot Ugly Delicious; the Netflix show celebrated delicacies in unlikely locations, like pizza in Toyko, and Viet-Cajun cuisine in Texas.

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner launches October 23.

