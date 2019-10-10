Today is Thursday October 10, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beto O’Rourke Plans Counter-Rally to Trump Event in Texas

Posted/updated on: October 10, 2019 at 8:44 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

WASHINGTON (AP) — Beto O’Rourke is planning a counter-rally as President Donald Trump addresses supporters in Dallas next week — recalling the dueling events held on the Texas-Mexico border eight months ago that helped launch the former congressman’s White House bid. The Democratic presidential candidate will stage a “Rally Against Fear” the evening of Oct. 17 at The Theatre at Grand Prairie in suburban Dallas around the same time Trump is holding an event of his own at the American Airlines Center. Trump says he’ll highlight the strength of the Texas economy, which his campaign says has added nearly 775,000 jobs since he took office in 2017. O’Rourke told The Associated Press that his event will be open to anyone who wants to stand up for the truth at an important moment in the nation’s history.

Beto O’Rourke Plans Counter-Rally to Trump Event in Texas

Posted/updated on: October 10, 2019 at 8:44 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

WASHINGTON (AP) — Beto O’Rourke is planning a counter-rally as President Donald Trump addresses supporters in Dallas next week — recalling the dueling events held on the Texas-Mexico border eight months ago that helped launch the former congressman’s White House bid. The Democratic presidential candidate will stage a “Rally Against Fear” the evening of Oct. 17 at The Theatre at Grand Prairie in suburban Dallas around the same time Trump is holding an event of his own at the American Airlines Center. Trump says he’ll highlight the strength of the Texas economy, which his campaign says has added nearly 775,000 jobs since he took office in 2017. O’Rourke told The Associated Press that his event will be open to anyone who wants to stand up for the truth at an important moment in the nation’s history.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement