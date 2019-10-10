WASHINGTON (AP) — Beto O’Rourke is planning a counter-rally as President Donald Trump addresses supporters in Dallas next week — recalling the dueling events held on the Texas-Mexico border eight months ago that helped launch the former congressman’s White House bid. The Democratic presidential candidate will stage a “Rally Against Fear” the evening of Oct. 17 at The Theatre at Grand Prairie in suburban Dallas around the same time Trump is holding an event of his own at the American Airlines Center. Trump says he’ll highlight the strength of the Texas economy, which his campaign says has added nearly 775,000 jobs since he took office in 2017. O’Rourke told The Associated Press that his event will be open to anyone who wants to stand up for the truth at an important moment in the nation’s history.