petrunjela/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Influencers who stand by their detox product compelled Sophie Turner to speak out, and she spilled the proverbial tea on the weight-loss industry. Detox teas are somewhat of a hot-button issue with celebrities hawking them to fans. Consequently, actors like Jameela Jamil are rallying to have these products banned, claiming they are unsafe and promote body-shaming. The Game of Thrones alum took a stand against detox teas earlier this week by mocking influencers on her Instagram story. "Hey you guys, just kind of going for my influencer look today," Turner said Tuesday in a high-pitched American accent, "Today I just wanted to promote this new powdered stuff that you put in your tea." Her message quickly gets dark as she continues, talking about how it makes you sick and is "totally, really, really bad for me to be promoting to young women and young people everywhere, but I don't really give a f--- 'cause I'm getting paid money for it." One of Turner's fans reposted the video to Twitter. This isn't the first time the Dark Phoenix star criticized the diet industry. In a May interview with Marie Claire Australia , the actress opened up about her personal struggles with her body image. She claimed to have been pressured to lose weight and, instead, turned to therapy to cope with her feelings of inadequacy. "Everyone needs a therapist," she advocated during the interview, "especially when people are constantly telling you you're not good enough and you don't look good enough. I think it's necessary to have someone to talk to, and to help you through that." Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sophie Turner blasts diet culture and detox teas ads

Posted/updated on: October 10, 2019 at 9:48 am

