Photography Fundamentals to be Offered in Kilgore

Posted/updated on: October 10, 2019 at 10:24 am
KILGORE — Kilgore College Community Education announces a community class entitled “Photography Basics” starting Oct. 29. The classes will meet on Tuesday nights through Dec. 3. Instruction will cover the essentials of using a 35mm or digital camera. Textbook information will be given at registration. Students must supply his or her own 35mm or digital camera. Cost of the community education (CE) class is $85. CE classes are short-term, non-credit courses.

Students will learn camera functions, types of lenses, flash photography, camera care, techniques, settings, lighting, composition, printing procedures and print presentation. For more information, contact Janis Roberts at 903-236-2054 or celgvw@kilgore.edu.

