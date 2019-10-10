LONGVIEW — Engineering students from LeTourneau University have acquired the top spot in the Engineering World Health International Competition. The award winner was handed out for a hand-held, non-invasive, low cost, and rugged device. It’s designed to diagnose iron deficiency in patients in developing countries. This was the first year that LETU had entered the competition. The win puts LETU in good company. Purdue University, had won first place in the previous two years. Past top 3 finishers include Vanderbilt University, University of New South Wales, University of Toronto, University of Texas at Austin, Virginia Tech and Cornell University.